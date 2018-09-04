After giving us gems like Border and LOC Kargil, filmmaker J P Dutta has come up with his third war film, Paltan. The film starring Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Luv Sinha & Siddhanth Kapoor completes J P Dutta’s war films trilogy. The much anticipated film is all set to hit the screens on this Friday September 7, 2018.

The whole team of Paltan is currently on a promotional spree and they are out & about in the city. Recently, team Koimoi met this crazy gang for an amazing interview where the Paltan gang just left in us in splits.

During the interview, apart from the normal question & answer session which was regarding their film, there was also a rapid fire round which was played. All six of them participated in the rapid fire and we must say it was super hilarious. During Harshvardhan’s round, he was asked to give the nicknames to the Bollywood celebs. The list of celebs included Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Arjun Rampal, Shah Rukh Khan and Mawra Hoccane. Here’s what the Sanam Teri Kasam actor replied:

Sonu Sood: Dara Singh

Salman Khan: Manmauji

Gurmeet Chaudhary: Ram

Arjun Rampal: Greek God

Shah Rukh Khan: Dilwale

Mawra Hoccane: Pyaar

Check out the rapid fire video here:

Well, those were some interesting nicknames! Isn’t it?

Not only was the rapid fire session, the normal question and answer session too rib-tickling. We bet that this crazy Paltan will tickle your funny-bones. Check out the video here: