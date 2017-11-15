Troubles for Padmavati are piling up with every passing day. Since the shoot of the film till now, the makers are tackling from numerous issues regarding the release of the film.

We have got a video from an user in which we can clearly see how members from Karni Sena are damaging the property of a theatre in Rajasthan. Abusive language has been used in the video so viewers discretion is advised.

Activists of a caste-based organization Karni Sena on Tuesday vandalized a theatre in Kota in Rajasthan after reports that it was showing a trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati.

The protestors from Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, pelted stones and broke windowpanes, gates and the ticket counter and also damaged some office furniture between 3.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the theatre in Akash Mall,” Anand Yadav, Circle Incharge of Gumanpura police station, told IANS on phone.

They also shouted slogans against Bhansali. Police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the protestors and detained eight persons.

Though police did not confirm it, but Sena sources claimed that the protest was held as the theatre was showing a trailer of the movie.

Sri Rajput Karni Sena and Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha have announced opposition to the release of Bhansali’s film as, they claim, historical facts have been “distorted”.

“They are trying to defame Padmavati by distorting historical facts. It is not acceptable,” an activist of Karni Sena said.

Trending :

Even film distributors in Rajasthan are wary of releasing the film in the state due to the controversy brewing over it.

In January, Sri Rajput Karni Sena activists had protested, manhandled, and misbehaved with the crew of Padmavati.

They had also damaged some cameras and other equipment. Bhansali had to stop shooting.

In March, some miscreants broke the mirrors in Padmini Mahal (palace) in Chittorgarh Fort where Alauddin Khilji is believed to have seen Rani Padmavati or Padmini.

Sri Rajput Karni Sena claims that the mirror story was invented years later.

Sri Rajput Karni Sena along with other organisations had called for a Chittorgarh bandh on November 3.