Videos! Akshay Kumar’s Padman Is Treating Us With A Few Social Lessons

Akshay Kumar has been demolishing patriarchal stereotypes with every film. If Jolly LLB 2 had him slaving over the stove as wife Huma Qureshi raved about his cooking, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had him as a man who wears the tag of ‘henpecked husband’ with pride. With Padman, he returns as a man who will bring about a social change because, well, he loves his wife, played by Radhika Apte.

The makers of the movie have now released two videos which show a cause – Say no to nicotine and the other is a fun behind the scene video!

Take a look:





The film is based on AR Muruganantham’s life, a man who struggled in order to introduce the concept of sanitary pads to women in the villages at a cheaper cost. PadMan, directed by R. Balki, will release on January 26.

The film will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s much-awaited film Aiyaary. The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey who had early directed Akshay Kumar’s blockbuster’s Baby and Special 26.

The film is based on a short story from Twinkle’s book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. The story is inspired by the life of Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.