VIDEO! Oye Firangi Song From Kapil Sharma’s Firangi Is Out!

Stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma did not have a good time in the last few months owing to The Kapil Sharma Show going off air and his falling health. Now, he is hoping for a change with his upcoming film Firangi.

Kapil Sharma has also produced the film that stars him along with Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. Firangi is said to be a historical period drama set in 1920. Ishita was earlier seen in Drishyam where she played Ajay Devgn’s daughter. Monica, on the other hand, has appeared in Punjabi films including Ambarsariya and Sardaarji 2.

The makers have now released the first song of the film. The song titled Oye Firangi is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The song is based on Kapil Sharma’s simple and lovely character in the movie. The song also showcases the budding love between Kapil Sharma’s character and Ishita Dutta’s character. Watch the song here:

Kapil gained recognition when he won the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. He went on to do reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Comedy Circus before starting his popular show Comedy Nights With Kapil, under his home production. Firangi is all set to release on 24th November.

Iranian-Swedish actress and model Maryam Zakaria, who performed to the Bollywood track Dil Mera Muft ka alongside actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012, is excited about her special dance song in comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s second film Firangi.

It feels great to be part of Firangi movie. I have done a special dance song in ‘Firangi‘ movie with my favorite Kapil Sharma. This song is very special for me as, after my ‘Grand Masti’ movie, I am back on the screen with a very big song,” she told IANS.

“I worked very hard to be back in shape and I am happy to come back to Bollywood with such an amazing song. Thanks to Kapil Sharma and the director Rajiv Dhingra who felt that I was the right one for this song,” she added. The song has been choreographed by Chinni Prakash.