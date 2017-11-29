VIDEO! NBA’s Basketball Match at Orlando Has Girls Dancing To Baahubali Song

Baahubali is a BLOCKBUSTER one produced by ARKA entertainment and directed by S.S Rajamouli, the magnum opus features Prabhas in the title role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.

If you thought the Baahubali craze was over, you were wrong! At NBA’s basketball match at Orlando in Florida, a group of beautifully dressed girls danced to Baahubali’s track “Mamta se bhari”.

Dressed in yellow and orange, with jasmine flowers adorning their hair, the dancers show a glimpse of the grandeur that the film Baahubali is. The video, which is barely over a minute long, was shared on NBA’s official Facebook page and garnered over 850 shares. Watch the video here.

It’s not every day when you go to watch an NBA game and end up with a visual treat like this. Their grooves not only got the audience in the sports stadium talking but everyone on the internet also couldn’t stop raving about it. Viewers in the comments section were all praise about the team.

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali took the industry by storm. The movie’s sequel also turned out to be the biggest movie. Prabhas, who became popular as the star of the Baahubali film franchise, says he doesn’t mind living under its shadow.

“I don’t want to break out of the image. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I got and I want to keep it all my life,” Prabhas told IANS here.

Prabhas attained fame as Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali from the Baahubali universe — which went on to become India’s biggest blockbuster with worldwide earnings of over Rs 900 crore.

The film’s story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers. The story is woven together in two parts with dance, music, emotion, and drama. “It is an amazing thing that happened… Sometimes I wonder ‘Am I the main lead of ‘Baahubali….’,” he said.

It also features Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.The first part Baahubali: The Beginning came out in 2015 and the second Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released earlier this year. The film will have its TV premiere on Sony MAX on Sunday.

Talking about the fame he got after the film’s success, Prabhas said, “People recognize me from all over the country which we didn’t expect. We thought that the film might work but not like this… Now, people recognize me from Telugu to suddenly all over the country… It is very beautiful.”

On the film front, Prabhas is busy with Saaho, which will mark Shraddha Kapoor’s Telugu film debut. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.