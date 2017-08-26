As we all know Rajnikanth is all set to be back with 2.0. This will be the sequel to the 2010’s hit Rajinikanth film Robot. We are pretty acquainted with Chitti, the robot that Rajinikanth plays in the film but apart from his look, we hardly know anything about Akshay Kumar character.

The makers have finally released a making of video of the movie. The video gives us a perfect glimpse of what we can expect from the movie and trust me It’s getting bigger and better with every video and leaked images from the sets of the film. The v, however, does not give any details about Akshay’s character but it shows the amount of hard work which behind the making of the film.

This film of director Shankar is not just a film, but an experience. The grandeur, the technology, the feel and the look of his movies have always been above par. From the rows of robots that we see on the silver screen to the high octane action sequences, everything is planned to perfection before execution.

Watch the video here:

2.0 has Akshay playing the role of Dr. Richards, an ornithologist who turns into a crow after a bad experiment. It also stars Amy Jackson in a key role. Made on a lavish budget of 400 crores, 2.0 is touted as the costliest Asian film to be ever made.

Reports suggest that 2.0 will surpass Baahubali 2 in terms of screen count and is expected to pull off massive business at the box office. Apparently, there will be as many as 7000 screens for the film’s release in India. Buzz is that the Robot sequel will release in as many as 15 languages which include Japanese, Korean and Chinese. Also, the film is among one of the most expensive films made in Indian cinema.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is likely to release worldwide on January 25th, 2018. Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman is in charge of the music department.