VIDEO! Making Of The Chacha-Bhatija Jodi From Mubarakan

Mubarakan has been creating a lot of hype among the audiences. The trailer, songs, and making of videos have got the people excited for the film.

With such a multi starrer cast, the film is all set to take the audience on a comic trip. The amazing sequences in the film are totally eye catching.

Now, the makers have released a new making of video of Chacha- Bhatija Jodi. This is the first time real like Chacha – Bhatija Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be seen on screen together.The duo just rules the screen with their bromance.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sharing their experiences of the film. When the energetic Chacha and funny Bhatija come together, there is sure to be lots of masti! Arjun talks about how it was a privilege for him to work with Anil. The film’s story revolves around Karan and Charan Singh, who are identical twins. Through a twist of fate, they end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for the each of them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends.

The film has been directed by Anees Bazmee, who has earlier directed films like No Entry, Ready, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng and Thank You.It is produced by Ashwin Varde, Murad Khetani and Suvidesh Shingade. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty will be playing the lead roles in the film.

Mubarakan is all set to represent the perfect Punjabi family setting. The film is slated for release on 28 July 2017.