Makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal released their latest song today titled as Hawyein. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, written by Irshad Kamil and music is composed by Pritam.

The songs explores the romantic angle between Harinder Singh Nehra (Shah Rukh Khan) and Sejal Zaveri (Anushka Sharma). Shot at some picturesque locations, the song gives a very fresh feel. Lyrics penned by Irshad blends well to a soothing layer of music given by Pritam. Arijit is as usual at his melodious best. We all know what value can Arijit add to songs like this.

Shah Rukh Khan blooms in his blue shirt and a dark blue open jacket whereas Anushka looks ever charming in her yellow one piece with a floral border. Radha marks their friendship, Beech Beech Mein celebrates their closeness and Hawayein is a toast to Harry and Sejal’s romance.

The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali who has given Bollywood some of the most memorable love stories ever. The hopes from this one too are high considering Shah Rukh Khan is the owns this genre. The trailer has got good response and even the songs are working very well. The film should open to a good number at the box office as it’s bound to get healthy number of screens. The weekdays collection will depend on the content and word of mouth.

With only a few days left to the release of the film, the anticipation for Jab Harry met Sejal is at its peak. Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on Aanand L Rai’s dwarf film which also will star Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal‘ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.