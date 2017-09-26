The makers of Secret Superstar have released the fourth song from the film titled I’ll Miss You, introducing the third secret superstar, the charming Chintan, played by Tirth Sharma.

The song features Zaira Wasim aka Insia and the newly introduced secret superstar Tirth Sharma aka Chintan.

I’ll Miss You is a soulful track that showcases the innocent and beautiful teenage love between Insia and Chintan. It also highlights the essence of true friendship between two teenagers.

The song is been crooned by Kushal Chokshi and has been penned by Kausar Munir. The music has been backed by Amit Trivedi.

Aamir Khan took to twitter sharing, Introducing Tirth from Baroda in I’ll Miss You. This song takes me back to my 1st love. Happy Navratri. Love.a”.

Aamir Khan who took a break from his shoot launched the song amidst the audience in Baroda as the film is essentially based there. The actor also introduced the fourth hidden star, Tirth Sharma in Baroda which happens to be Tirth’s hometown.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

The film’s trailer and the earlier released songs have been receiving much love and appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.