VIDEO: Here’s What The Cast Of Aiyaary Has To Say About Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey’s espionage thriller Aiyaary is all set to release this Republic day. The filmmaker who has time and again presented issues of social relevance with his films is immensely loved and respected by his cast.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah shared his thoughts about working with the prolific filmmaker saying, “I’m happy and I would want to congratulate Neeraj (Pandey) for even after the success he has achieved, he still continues to make the kind of films”.

Sidharth Malhotra who will be working with the filmmaker for the first time, the actor too shared his thoughts on Neeraj Pandey saying, “I am working with Neeraj sir for the first time, he makes it very easy for me. I think he has really thought out what we can do.”

The actor further added,”Our General @neerajpofficial is not only a keen observer but also backs his vision to the fullest… #Aiyaary in cinemas this Republic Day”

Manoj Bajpayee shared, ” He makes me feel comfortable, he makes me feel as if I belong to the sets. He is coming up with different kinds of subjects and does it in a very different fashion.”

He also added, “It’s a pleasure and an honour to work with Neeraj Pandey.”

Noted actor Adil Hussain while talking about Neeraj Pandey’s film said, ” The film I think is a very important film because we shy away from talking about the state of so many issues in India.” Naseeruddin Shah further added, “If you in any capacity can be a part of a film that you believe in, that is about an issue that you feel is important to be told I think that gives me the most happiness.

Anupam Kher shares a very special bond with the filmmaker. The duo has collaborated with Neeraj Pandey for several times now and also expressed his thoughts on the filmmaker. The actor when asked what has changed in Neeraj Pandey from A Wednesday to Aiyaary, he answered, the Brilliance of Neeraj Pandey continues.

Actress Pooja Chopra too took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the filmmaker saying, “The experience of working with @neerajpofficial sir on #Aiyaary was one I’ll never forget! #Aiyaary in cinemas on 26.01.18 @RelianceEnt”.

Another member of the film’s team said, “Neeraj sir’s good quality is that people who work with him become his friends.”

Neeraj Pandey will return to direction two years after his last directorial ‘M.S. Dhoni’ which not only won accolades from the audience and critics but also emerged victorious at the box office.

With films like Special 26, Baby, Rustom amongst others Neeraj Pandey has paid tribute to the uniform officials of the nation that serve its public. Aiyaary will yet again be an ode to army officials.

Neeraj Pandey is known to present films backed by power packed performances by an ensemble cast. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra as the mentor and protege, Aiyaary also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles.

Aiyaary revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways. The film portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protégé bond with Manoj Bajpayee.

The trailer of Aiyaary has got everyone hooked and is adding to the excitement to the film. Neeraj Pandey who can be regarded as a pioneer of espionage thriller is set to present Aiyaary which will prove to be treat this Republic day.

Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents ‘Aiyaary‘ A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 26th January 2018.