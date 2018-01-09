A decade after the success of 1920, Vikram Bhatt will be directing 1921, the trailer of the movie as well the songs had received an immense response from the audiences and now they have released a video of the making of the movie.

This interactive video sees director Vikram Bhatt praising his lead actors Karan Kundra and Zareen Khan over and over; not only for their acting skills but also for the human being they are in reality. All the behind camera action sequences and preparations seem so eye catchy to watch. You can also catch a short glimpse into making of a horror movie which contrary to our belief is more fun and light-hearted, than we imagine it to be.

The film revolves around the lead cast dealing with their dark pasts and secrets to secure their present and future. It is about a struggle between life and death and is based entirely in Britain. The film 1921, like 1920, will have a strong romantic and emotional premise between the lead pair.

This is Karan Kundra’s second time with Vikram Bhatt. He has done the film Horror Story with the director back in 2013. After five years, they are coming back together again, to create a horror-filled experience at the theatres with 1921.

Trending

This is not Bhatt’s first tryst with the horror genre. He has earlier worked on the Raaz series, Haunted 3D and 1920 franchise, among others. When 1920 had first released, it had created a rave among the horror genre fans. However, when Vikram tried to weave the magic again a second time with some known faces like Sharman Joshi, he failed miserably. But that did not stop the filmmaker; he has now moved a year ahead in the same franchise of 1920.

The movie is all set for release on January 12, 2018.