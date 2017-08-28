VIDEO! Did Salman Khan Just ‘Splash’ His Wishes To Katrina Kaif?

Ever since the time the superstar Salman Khan had been signed up as the brand ambassador of the fashion brand ‘Splash’, the said brand has been reportedly registering an upwards swing in terms of his market share and the company’s profits. No wonder then, the brand had renewed their contract with Salman Khan for the present season as well.

This time around, Salman Khan is not alone. Giving him company is none other than the stunning Katrina Kaif, who is looking as stunning as ever in the ad commercial which had been released by the brand of late. The said commercial has Salman Khan ‘rocketing’ his festive wishes to Katrina Kaif, who, then, reveals to the viewers wishing them ‘Eid Mubarak’. Besides the soothing background score which complements the premise of the ad commercial and vice versa, even the photography which had captured the essence of the onscreen chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is nothing less than a visual delight. Salman Khan took to the social media and posted the ad commercial and tweeted about the same stating, “This Eid a special treat from Splash for all my fans in the Middle East.”

Readers may know that, after having done the smash hit film Ek Tha Tiger, the awesome twosome duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will now be seen together in the film’s sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who recently updated in his social media that “they will shoot for film’s climax tomorrow”. Tiger Zinda Hai is all slated to release in the year 2017.

Speaking about Salman Khan, in another tweet, he showed his utmost support to Varun Dhawan, who is now all set to take the box office by storm by starring in the remake of the former’s smash hit film Judwaa. Salman Khan, who tweeted the film’s trailer, captioned the tweet as Judwaa watching the promo of Judwaa 2. Readers may know that, lman Khan will be seen in a special appearance in Judwaa 2.