The makers of Munna Michael have been releasing many behind the scenes video of the film. They have been creating a lot of excitement among Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin fans with these videos.

Just before the release of the film, the makers have released a new making of video of Munna, the lead character.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has Tiger rehearsing for some amazing dance moves and action scenes.Tiger who is known for his killer moves on the dance floor will be giving a tribute to his idol Michael Jackson through dance in this project. Interestingly, Nawaz plays the role of a gangster who aspires to dance. This will certainly be the first time, we see his moves in the film.

The story is about a young man from the streets, called Munna (Tiger Shroff), who from a young age was a big fan of MJ. Mahinder Fauji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is a gangster who aspires to dance.

Munna Michael marks the debut of Nidhhi Aggerwal. Tiger was last seen in Khan’s Baaghi which became a profitable venture at the box office. This is the third time he is collaborating with the director after Heropanti and Baaghi.

The movie, releasing on July 21, is directed by Sabbir Khan. The Eros International and Viki Rajani’s action-music entertainer will finally hit the theaters on this Friday.

On the work front, after Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Baaghi 2, Rambo remake and Dharma Productions’ Student Of The Year 2. In Baaghi 2, he will be sharing screen space with rumored girlfriend Disha Patani.

