The makers of Munna Michael have been releasing many behind the scenes video of the film. They have been creating a lot of excitement among Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin fans with these videos.

And now, they have released a making of video of the character Dolly, Nidhhi Aggerwal.

Take a look at the video here:

The video has Nidhhi rehearsing for the scenes. It also shows the preparation done by the gorgeous actress for the character Dolly. Munna Michael is the story about a young man from the streets, called Munna (Tiger Shroff), who from a young age was a big fan of MJ. Mahinder Fauji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is a gangster who aspires to dance.

Munna Michael marks the debut of Nidhhi Aggerwal. Tiger was last seen in Khan’s Baaghi which became a profitable venture at the box office. This is the third time he is collaborating with the director after Heropanti and Baaghi.

Nidhhi is a Banglore native and she moved to Mumbai two years back. She told Rediff.com that she’s having jitters since the moment she signed the film, “I am a very extreme person. Either I want this world where there is so much stress and pressure or I want to live in a jungle where there is peace of mind, without any network or social media,” she said.

She also shared that she’s been giving interviews for a while now and does not get bored of it, “Actors don’t like promotions, but I love it because I feel someone is actually interested in knowing me! I feel good when I see someone from fan clubs on Instagram make a card for me,” she added.

The movie, releasing on July 21, is directed by Sabbir Khan. The Eros International and Viki Rajani’s action-music entertainer will finally hit the theaters on this Friday.