The makers of Munna Michael have been releasing many behind the scenes video of the film. They have been creating a lot of excitement among Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin fans with these videos.


And now, they have released a making of video of the character Dolly, Nidhhi Aggerwal.

Take a look at the video here:

VIDEO! Check Out The New Making Of Character Dolly
The video has Nidhhi rehearsing for the scenes. It also shows the preparation done by the gorgeous actress for the character Dolly. Munna Michael is the story about a young man from the streets, called Munna (Tiger Shroff), who from a young age was a big fan of MJ. Mahinder Fauji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is a gangster who aspires to dance.

Munna Michael marks the debut of Nidhhi Aggerwal. Tiger was last seen in Khan’s Baaghi which became a profitable venture at the box office. This is the third time he is collaborating with the director after Heropanti and Baaghi.

Nidhhi is a Banglore native and she moved to Mumbai two years back. She told Rediff.com that she’s having jitters since the moment she signed the film, “I am a very extreme person. Either I want this world where there is so much stress and pressure or I want to live in a jungle where there is peace of mind, without any network or social media,” she said.

She also shared that she’s been giving interviews for a while now and does not get bored of it, “Actors don’t like promotions, but I love it because I feel someone is actually interested in knowing me! I feel good when I see someone from fan clubs on Instagram make a card for me,” she added.

The movie, releasing on July 21, is directed by Sabbir Khan. The Eros International and Viki Rajani’s action-music entertainer will finally hit the theaters on this Friday.

