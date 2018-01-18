The man who tops the playlist of almost every Bollywood music love – Arijit Singh is known for his calm and composed nature. Even during his press appearances and interviews – we have known him a man of few words or should we say a man of more music?

From sad to party – there is not one genre which Arijit Singh has not cracked with his rocking voice. Be it soul-tearing songs of Aashiqui 2 or a Dilliwali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Arijit has been proving his versatility behind the mic since years now.

He is known for his immense love towards his work and how much he respects it. In an old video which recently went viral on social media, Arijit is seen performing at some concert. During singing Rockstar’s song Naadaan Parindey, we hear some glitch in his voice. This does not go well with our singing-master and he gets annoyed by it. He is seen screaming “Somebody fu***ng fix this mic” in the mid of the song.

Trending

As people fix it he comes forward and entertains the crowd with his Guitar skills. It is surely normal for any performer to get angry over the technical failure but anything can get viral on internet, so this is just one of such things.