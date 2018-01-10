Here is yet another movie which has postponed its release date in effect to the rumour of Padmavat releasing this Republic day. After Aiyaary which was all set to release on 26th with Padman, shifted its release to February 9, here is Anushka Sharma’s Pari which has postponed its release as well. This Anushka Sharma starrer will now release on March 2, 2018.

After getting a positive feedback on the first look and the poster from the movie, the makers have now released a short video to introduce Pari to us. The haunting eyes, the cold, blue tint of doom and just one face – if Anushka Sharma’s first look of PARI at the onset of the shoot was eerie and cold and enough for everyone to be curious about the film – this video leaves one breathless and anxious ensuring that the mood of this horror flick taps right into our system.

Check out the video here:

The film is a love story, encrusted with a mysterious feel. Pari, Anushka’s third home production under her banner Clean Slate Films will be co-produced by KriArj Entertainment. Known to be bold, gutsy and making headlines for not only her choices as an actress, Anushka is also charting out her own path as a producer who explores both with new content and new processes in movie making.

Trending

Directed by debutant director Prosit Roy also features Bengali star, Parambrata Chatterjee. The film will extensively shot in Mumbai and Kolkata.

This impressive video has definitely raised our excitement and curiosity level very high. We will be in wait to see what more surprises the makers have in store for us in the coming months, before the release.