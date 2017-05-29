Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in a double role in Daddy David Dhawan’s upcoming film Judwaa 2. The film is just 4 months away from its release now.

The film is a sequel to Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s blockbuster film Judwaa. The film has been extensively shot in London and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

The actors have kept their fans updated with some regular post of videos and pictures from the sets of the film. Recently, Taapsee Pannu had wrapped up the London schedule and now it’s Varun Dhawan, who’s wrapped up the London schedule.

The video shows director David Dhawan cracking a bottle on Varun’s head. David compliments Varun for being a good and naughty actor but later breaks the bottle on his head. After the cracking of the bottle on the head, the actor still looks unaffected and laughingly says, “This is the treatment I get on the sets of ‘Judwaa 2’.”

Watch the video here:

#4MonthsToJudwaa2. The director says Iv been a naughty actor but a good actor and then… Watch the video. Just 4 months left. pic.twitter.com/w6lCOt8URu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 29, 2017

The London schedule saw two songs from the original film being recreated. One was Oonchi Hai Building and the other was Tan Tanna Tan. A video of Varun and Taapsee practicing to the songs went viral and as he has wrapped the schedule the actor posted yet another on-set video on Twitter.

✿ Can’t wait for #Judwaa2 🎊😍 #varundhawan A post shared by ❥ＶＡＲＵＮ ＤＨＡＷＡＮ (@longingforvarun) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Trending :

Earlier, Varun Dhawan had released the first look of the film and his fans loved his double role. We are yet to see Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu’s look from the film.

The film will hit theatres on 29th September 2017.