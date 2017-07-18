VIDEO ALERT! Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar Trailer Is Bang On!

The trailer of Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor’s much-awaited film Haseena Parkar is here! The trailer looks quite intriguing and keeps you hooked till the end.

As the lawyer says, “Mumbai mein bhai toh bahut bane, par aapa sirf ek,” Shraddha Kapoor replies “Logo ne izzat bakshi, humne qabool ki” we know what the makers have lot in store for us. The trailer shows how life of Haseena Parkar changes after she’s allegedly pulled back in a case with no involvement of her.

Watch this intriguing trailer of Haseena Parkar here:

Shraddha Kapoor will team up with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor for the very first time in upcoming gangland drama Haseena Parkar, which revolves around dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim and his sister Haseena.

Set in the mean alleys of South Mumbai, Haseena Parkar revolves around the life of Haseena, a sister, wife and a mother, whose life is turned upside down when her husband is assassinated by members of the Arun Gawli gang and her brother is accused of masterminding the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. How these two incidents change her life, is what the film is all about.

Shraddha is quite impressive while playing the younger and vulnerable Haseena as well as the older mafioso matriarch whereas Siddhanth is too good as Dawood Ibrahim with his sharp suits, slicked back hair and an aggressive demeanor.

Trending :

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Haseena Parkar stars Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor and Ankur Bhatia. Produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss Entertainment and co-produced by Sameer Antulay and Babu Tyagi, the film is set to release on 18th August 2017.