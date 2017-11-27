Video Alert! Sanya Malhotra & Fatima Sana Shaikh Show Off Their Sexy Dance Moves

After impressing us all with their wrestling moves in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are setting the screen on fire with their sexy moves in this new video.

Sanya, who made her debut in Bollywood with Dangal, recently, also choreographed a song titled Sexy Baliye in Secret Superstar which was picturized on Aamir Khan. The Khaatil moves in the song surely tickled our funny bones.

Recently, Sanya shared a video on her Instagram account in which we can see her and Fatima grooving on Rihanna’s track, Work. Both of them are literally slaying with their sizzling moves in this video. She captioned the video as, “Saturday night doing what I love doing the most! Sigh! Attended a dance class after 4 year. Thank you @donny.allstars and @shazebsheikh for the lovely workshop. Choreography by @donny.allstars 😍#yesthatsfatimainredtop.”

Earlier, Sanya had expressed about her love and passion for dance. We are sure that Sanya will bag a role opposite the great dancers Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff one day. The jugalbandi of this trio will be interesting to watch on-screen! Isn’t it?

In an interview to IANS, Sanya had said that nothing has changed post-Dangal. Ask her if her style has changed after the success of Dangal, she said, “Actually not. I am still the same. I can go outside and be comfortable. I don’t say that I don’t care, but it’s fine if I am going out in shorts. I am not that fashion conscious.” She also said that there are few projects that she is exploring. There are rumours that she will be sharing screen space opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Badhaai Ho.

Her Dangal co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh has bagged a role in Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.