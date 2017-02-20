Salman Khan, Iulia, Katrina Kaif At Neil Nitin Mukesh & Rukmini Sahay’s Reception Party

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who tied the knot with Rukmini Sahay in a grand ceremony on 9th February in Udaipur, hosted a reception party in Mumbai recently.

A string of Bollywood celebrities were spotted attending the grand ceremony. Bollywood actors such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jakie Shroff and many others graced the reception. Also, Salman’s rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur was seen at the ceremony.

The couple were seen wearing green colored royal outfits. Check out the video of the reception party here:

The reception was held at JW Mariott in Mumbai.

Also, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover were seen at the event.