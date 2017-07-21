Gurinder Chadha’s Partition: 1947 features Huma Qureshi, Manish Dayal, Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson and Late Om Puri. The music of the film is given by the maestro A.R Rahman and spreads his magic in the latest song Do Dilon Ke.

The song is a montage of various shots from the film. It is sung by the legendary singer Hariharan and Shreya Ghoshal. The trio of Rahman, Hariharan and Shreya is the major reason why this song is a must listen. The song binds well with the situation shown in the video.

Watch the video:

The film throws light on Mountbatten’s dubious involvement in India-Pakistan’s partition. Gurinder’s previous works include Bend It Like Beckham and Bride and Prejudice. The film has alternatively titled as Viceroy’s House for overseas and was launched at the Berlin Film Fest. The film’s plot revolve around pre-independence day s when Lord Mountbatten was in charge of the office.

The trailer of the film was well received, it showed Mountbatten’s conversations with imminent leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It also shows the romance of two Indians, Huma Qureshi and Manish Dayal who work with the British. Thrilling factor of the promo is how the makers have depicted the increasing tension amidst all the partition chaos.

This film also stars late veteran actor Om Puri in the role of a blind man. Apart from Qureshi and Puri, Hugh of Downtown Abbey will star as Lord Mountbatten and Gillian Anderson of The X-Files fame will portray the role of his wife.

Chadha clarified on the allegations of the film bearing the resemblance to other films and said it will not be like Ben Kingsley’s Gandhi. It is slated to release on August 18th and it will face tough competition at the box-office from Haseena Parkar and Bareilly Ki Barfi.