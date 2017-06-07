Priyanka Chopra has joined the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Adwoa Aboah and Maria Borges for an ad film titled “Bridging the Gap”, says there are so many gaps in this world that need to be bridged.

Bridging the Gap, a film celebrating American optimism with Edward Enninful’s directorial debut, also stars Christie Brinkley, Miles Chamley-Watson, Jonathan Groff, Fernanda Ly, Casil Mcarthur, Lineisy Montero, Ellen Rosa, Jasmine Sanders, Yara Shahidi and Alek Wek. It has been made for American clothing brand Gap.

Watch the video here:

“‘Bridging the Gap‘ is exactly what the world needs right now. There are so many gaps in this world that need to be bridged and filled. The most important one for me is empowering women, women need to be given an opportunity to stand on their feet and do the best they can for themselves,” Priyanka said.

Enninful has also cast and styled the film in which the iconic Gap basic white T-shirt serves as a blank canvas for each of the cast to take and make their own, offering a glimpse at how their differences unite them. “This project is about authenticity and people living their truths,” said Enninful.

The cast sings “Sunny” by Boney M, which conveys a message of optimism, and they dance to their own rhythm displaying their individuality and then come together as a symbol of unity. Khalifa said: “To me, ‘Bridging the Gap’ means making diversity more acceptable, by making it okay to look or act differently. I do that by being myself.”

For Brinkley, it’s a “statement of mutual humanity and freedom”.”Freedom for me means not being concerned what others think of or expect from me, but living my life with the intention of making the world a better place for others,” Brinkley added.

The makers also released some making of videos of the advertisement.

Take a look here!