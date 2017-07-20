The makers of Mubarakan have been releasing new songs and quirky posters to create a buzz among the fans. A lot of excitement has been build up and the movie looks like a complete family entertainer.

The new trailer has Anil Kapoor introducing his on-screen family members in a funny way. The Chacha-Bhanja Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are rocking, funny and point-on with their comic timing in the second trailer of their upcoming film Mubarkan.

Watch the trailer right here:

Karan and Charan (Arjun) are identical twins who through a twist of fate end up becoming cousins. One brought up in Chandigarh and the other in London, they are as different as brothers can be. The fun starts when their families start searching for a bride for them, unknown to the fact that they already have girlfriends. Will their genius uncle, Kartar be able to get them out of this mess or create more confusion?

Arjun Kapoor who is seen playing a double role is seen effortlessly portray the role of the urban Karan and the naive Charan. Actresses Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty who play love interests to Karan and Charan further add the glamor quotient to Anees Bazmee entertainer.

In sync with Anees Bazmee’s blockbuster entertainers like Ready, Singh is King, No Entry, Welcome and Welcome Back, Mubarakan‘ proves to be a laughter riot. It is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz has two films coming up this year – Mubarakan and Baadshaho. The actor, who started her Bollywood career with Barfi, will be sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor as well as Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi for the first time.

We can’t wait for Mubarakan! Can you?