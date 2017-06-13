The making of video which has dropped today from Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Tubelight, describes the charming, innocent and adorable journey of Laxman Singh Bisht who’s the Tubelight of the film.

The video showcases how the star is all set to steal your heart with his adorable avatar.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video here:

Tubelight marks Chinese actress Zhu Zhu’s debut into Bollywood. The actress underwent special Hindi class to learn her dialogues in Hindi. The actress worked hard at her diction but since she only had few days to learn, at times she would take longer to get the language right. Salman turned to Zhu Zhu’s rescue! Salman would go over her lines before she takes, explaining the meaning of her lines. He even came up with easy ways to help her remember these lines.

Salman Khan also teamed up with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan once again for the third song of Tubelight – Tinka Tinka Dil Mera, composed by Pritam. It is a beautiful melody about separation and heartbreak.

Currently, the music of Tubelight has taken over all the music charts. The celebratory number Radio has fans dancing to its signature step while Naach Meri Jaan is hailed as the Bhaihood anthem with fans loving Salman and Sohail’s chemistry. Tinka Dil Mera is about the love only brothers can share know.

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid.