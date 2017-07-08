If you are a Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan fan then here is something which surely is a treat for your eyes! Those who loved SRK’s cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight, we have something more for them! The makers of Tubelight have come up with a behind the scenes video of the scene in which Salman aka Laxman Singh Bisht and Shah Rukh aka magician Goga Pasha could be seen together!

Talking about casting Shah Rukh Khan in the cameo, director Kabir Khan says, “You are already in the film. There are not too many people who can come into a film of yours and still demand attention. Right? So, I think it really needs to be Shah Rukh. Salman agreed with me that Shah Rukh will be a great choice and we approached him. I must say Shah Rukh has been very sweet about it. He is very close to Salman.”

Kabir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s association dates back to their student life. Reminiscing about that, the filmmaker says, “Shah Rukh and I have known each other since college days. Something which a lot of people don’t know is that he was my senior in film school in Jamia. In fact, I studied from his notes. I acknowledged also at an award function where Shah Rukh had given me the award for best film for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Then I had said that I have become a filmmaker by studying Shah Rukh’s notes.”

How was the experience of shooting Bollywood’s two biggest superstars Salman and Shah Rukh together? The director responds, “It’s a magical thing! To come and see Shah Rukh and Salman in a frame together was pure magic for us. The entire crew had a blast while shooting that scene which was shot over one night. The energy on the set was so palpable having Salman and Shah Rukh Khan together in one beautiful scene. It’s a fun, emotional as well as a crucial scene.”