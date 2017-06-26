Akshay Kumar, who’s promoting his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednakar is now having a quality time with his family on his vacation.

The actor always has a spring in his step when daughter Nitara Kumar is around. Well, we are not the ones saying this. This confession has been made by the doting father himself and that too with an adorable video, which one would love to see on a loop. Akshay Kumar is on a month-long family vacation.

Akshay shared a video with Nitara, on Sunday night where he is seen walking and dancing with her, and captioned it as, “There’s always a spring in my step when we are together :) #FatherDaughterTime.” Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle and kids Aarav and Nirata is holidaying in Barcelona. Twinkle’s mother Dimple Kapadia also celebrated her birthday during the holiday. Recently, Twinkle had shared a picture of herself and mom Dimple, painting the town red and blue.

Watch the video here:

There’s always a spring in my step when we are together :) #FatherDaughterTime pic.twitter.com/bK3EjcmkXK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 25, 2017

While wife Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram is flooded with updates from the Holiday, Akshay has till now just shared two photos from Europe. While the first one was with his son Aarav Kumar, we cannot thank him more for now sharing this cute video showing how father-daughter spend their time together.

Trending :

Once actor returns from his holiday, he will start promotions of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0. Already, the film is making news with its novel promotional strategy. The filmmakers will release a hot air balloon with life-sized images of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar as part of their promotions. The hot air balloon will first fly over the iconic Hollywood signage in Los Angeles. Apart, from this film, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Padman opposite Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.