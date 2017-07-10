The makers of Jagga Jasoos have released the new promo of the film named Aflatoon ‘which throws light on the aflatoon qualities of Jagga.

Aflatoon in the form of the song describes Jagga with his unique features like the distinctive vehicle that he uses to travel, the unique hairstyle he possesses as well his statement glasses.

The promo underlines the extraordinary instincts that Jagga inhabits like his sharp intellect and analytical qualities as he infers through his research, that it wasn’t a suicide but a murder.

Watch the dialogue promo here:

The promo further adds on to the various incidents unfolding in Jagga’s life. It also intrigues the audience as we see someone falling from a building, creating suspense over who was that and what happened to him?

Jagga Jasoos has got everyone eager to witness the one of its kind musical experience that would unfold in India for the first time.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Jagga Jasoos has been the talk of the town for its trailer, songs, promos and behind the scenes. The songs Ullu ka pattha, Galti se mistake, Jhumritalaiyya and Phir wahi have been ruling the charts.

The newly released content from the film is making it more difficult than ever to wait for its release. As the movie is inching closer to its release, the excitement of the audience is knowing no bounds.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.