Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal received a super duper response from the Chinese audience. The film collected 1864 crores at the worldwide box office.

In a video posted by Aamir Khan’s fan club from China, the audiences are seen trying to pull off some wrestling moves. A few of them are even seen imitating Aamir Khan and his Dangal daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and recreating some of the best scenes from the film.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, it took a week to prepare, two days to shoot… and all, with apparently no experience in dancing for the fan club to create this video.

A spokesperson says, “We have been reading a lot of reports saying that Dangal has crossed 2000 crores worldwide. Just to set the record straight, we want to clarify that Dangal’s official worldwide gross collection figure as of Thursday (29th June) is 1864 crores.”

“We are very happy that our film has been so successful, and what is of most value for Aamir Khan and the entire team of Dangal is the immense love the film has got from the audience across the globe. We are looking forward to the film to release in other untapped territories to reach more audience,” added the Spokesperson.

It was earlier reported that the Aamir Khan-starrer became the only non-Hollywood film to be listed among the top 16 highest-grossing films of all time at the China box office. Forbes magazine had also reported that the film has become the fifth highest-grossing non-English film in the history and the highest-grossing live actions sports film of 2017. However, the figures were fake, as clarified by the makers.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal starred Aamir Khan in the role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, and how he trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra respectively, and made them reach the international arena in wrestling.