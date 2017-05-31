Ali Fazal’s Hollywood film Victoria & Abdul‘s trailer is out and we can’t take our eyes off due to its simplicity and historical magnanimity. In the trailer, Judi Dench and Ali Fazal’s on-screen camaraderie is nearly picture-perfect.

“It was a surreal moment to bag this role and that too when I got selected for the film over some of my peers who were in consideration for the same role, especially those whom I look up to and whose work I admire,” Ali said in a statement.

Watch the trailer here:

Born in Lucknow, Ali has starred in Bollywood films like “3 Idiots”, “Fukrey” and “Happy Bhag Jayegi”. He made his screen debut with a small role in the English language film “The Other End of the Line” in 2008.

While talking about the experience of working with Judi, Ali said that she was extremely welcoming towards him and a few days into the shooting, the duo became friends. “The first day we met, we had lunch, just to know each other and break the ice. I was obviously very happy. She is one of the actors we have grown up watching. I touched her feet, hugged her… I was ecstatic. She put me at ease. She was sweet and soon we became friends.”

Helmed by Frears, Victoria & Abdul is based on a novel by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria and Abdul, who was a munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court.

The role of the queen is played by Dench and Abdul is essayed by Ali.

Produced by BBC Films and Focus Features, the film is is releasing in September.