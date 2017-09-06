The teaser to the much-awaited song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0‘ has left the audience to relive the euphoria stirred by 1997’s Judwaa. After treating the audience with the teaser, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez bring to us a behind the scene footage of the dancer duo nailing their ‘Oonchi Hai Building 2.0’ act.

The video showcases Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez panting as they are touted to have nailed a dance sequence for the Judwaa 2 song.

Both Varun and Jacqueline are known to be power packed performers and have earlier entertained the audience with their killer moves in Chalti Hai Kya 9 Sse 12.

The sizzling pair is now gearing up to present the audience yet another high voltage dance number with Oonchi Hai Building 2.0.

A glimpse of the hard work put into their impeccable dance moves is seen in the BTS video shared by Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan took to social media to share, “Behind the scenes of #OonchiHaiBuilding2.0. When you literally fall down after dancing. @jacquelinef143 is in shock saying omg 😲. The song is out tomorrow”

Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 is recreated by Anu Malik from his original of the 1997’s Salman Khan starrer Judwaa. The song had gone ahead to become a rage amongst the audience then with its quirky lyrics being edged in the audience memory even today.

With the song become reprised with two of Bollywood’s renowned dancers Varun and Jacqueline, Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 sure proves to be the double dose of entertainment. The film’s trailer and the songs have generated immense anticipation amongst the audiences.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.