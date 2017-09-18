For all those who thought Varun Dhawan was all about chocolate looks and candyfloss romance, he shocked everyone with an all-intense role in Badlapur, which had actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, and Yami Gautam as his co-stars.

The very Varun Dhawan is now all set to storm the silver screen with his first ever double role of his career in the form of Judwaa 2. We all are aware that, while Judwaa starred the evergreen Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan will be starring in Judwaa 2, whose trailer has set the internet on fire, ever since the time it was released.

Fully aware of the fact that all the eyes will be trained on Judwaa 2, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned as far as the film’s promotions and publicity is concerned. The makers of Judwaa 2 have now released a video footage from the film, wherein the viewers are treated to an array of ‘Behind The Scene’ visuals. Starting with Varun Dhawan performing a supercool bicycle stunt to him involved in some really cool stunts, every scene in the footage is a visual treat in itself. Even though it’s really endearing to see Varun Dhawan in ‘action’, what makes him furthermore adorable is the fact that, after almost every stunt, he goes and expresses his concern to the person who gets beaten up by him in the scene.

Recalling the gruesome experience, Varun Dhawan even says “We have been shooting the sequence in four degree Celsius”. He even introduces the viewers to a 67-year-old stunt artist, who had earlier worked in the Salman Khan starrer Judwaa as well.

Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 stars Varun Dhawan in a double role. Besides him, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu and the veteran actor Anupam Kher as well. Besides them, Judwaa 2 also will feature the original Judwaa star Salman Khan doing a cameo in the film. Judwaa 2 releases on 29 September this year.