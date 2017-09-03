Varun Dhawan Is Super Excited For Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 & So Are We!

Varun Dhawan who treated the audience with the evergreen chartbuster Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 is now set to recreate the magic with Oonchi Hai Building.

The actor recently bumped into the music sensation Anu Malik at a restaurant in suburbs who has lent his voice for older and fresh version of Oonchi Hai Building.

Varun Dhawan who is playing a double role of Raja and Prem is all set to bring back the sensational song after 20 years with the 2.0 version of Oonchi Hai Building.

While talking about 2.0 version of the song Varun Dhawan shares, “With the one and only #anumalik. #unchihainbuilding2.0 coming soon can’t wait #judwaa2 👿”.

Sharing his experiences about the film, Varun said in a statement: “When ‘Judwaa’ released, I was a child as well. I watched it in my childhood and I loved it very much. I would enjoy the reflex actions, I would love seeing Salman bhai in that way and then his song and dance with Rambha and Karisma (Kapoor) ma’am.

“I had enjoyed the entire package of that film. So when I got the opportunity to do this film, I was like I need to do this film because I want children to come to the theatre, I want families to come to the theatre and that’s been my number one thing since I became an actor.

The recently released song Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12 has also created a rage on the internet which showcases Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in an astonishing avatar.

The film’s trailer has generated immense anticipation amongst the audiences as the film is all set to bring back the magic of 1997 Judwaa on screen.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.