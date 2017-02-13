Varun Dhawan confesses to have helped a friend to almost run away and get married?

Varun Dhawan is sure a heartthrob for millions of girls in the country and there’s no doubt he’s a charmer, especially when it comes to his co-stars. Be it Jacqueline Fernandez or Alia Bhatt, Varun always comes forth to woo his leading ladies both on and off screen. In 2017 we will see the pairing of Varun with Taapsee Pannu in the second part of the 90s massive hit, Judwaa.

The actress who’s currently awaiting the release of her next, Running Shaadi.com with Amit Sadh took to Twitter over the weekend to speak to her friends in Bollywood to share their anecdotes or incidents of eloping and getting married.

Varun tweeted a video to Taapsee making rather interesting revelations.

In the video he said, “Yes I have thought of running away and getting married but I was young in 12th standard so I wouldn’t have been able to run away too far from school”. While he could not run away himself he did confess to help a friend, “Although we almost helped a friend run away and get married to his then girlfriend. Everything was all set but then our plan was busted as the girls parents found out. But now my friend is married to someone else so I guess it worked out for the best. But as for Running Shaadi. I’m take you up for that offer”.