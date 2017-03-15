Uff Yeh Noor Song | Catch Sonakshi Sinha’s Messed Up Life As Noor In The Title Track

The title track of Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film, Noor is now out. Featuring her as the young journalist, the song shows us her journey as a messed up millennial who is not happy with her life thanks to her clumsy nature.

We also get a glimpse of Kannan Gill, Purab Kohli and Manish Choudhary who are a part of the supporting cast of the film.

The song has been composed by Amaal Mallik and sung by Armaan Mallik. Lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir. It is a peppy number with foot tapping beats.

Check out the song here:

Talking about her character, the 29-year-old actress said: “I have a lot of respect towards this profession. It is not an easy job to become a journalist. Hats off to all of you.”

“For a journalist, it is his/her duty to ask any kind of question and as an actress, it is my prerogative to answer or avoid. Even fans ask weird questions. My regard for this profession has grown much more after doing ‘Noor‘ and I will try to answer every question from now on,” Sonakshi said with a smile.

Sunhil Sippy has helmed “Noor“, which is a Bollywood adaptation of a Pakistani novel. The film is releasing on April 21.

When asked about the promotions of Noor, the actress mentioned, “I am very excited and looking forward to promoting the movie. ‘Noor‘ is a very special film for me.”

She was previously seen in a primary role in “Akira” and is now the central character in “Noor” . Both movies are without a ‘hero’ and Sonakshi recently mentioned that carrying a film solely on her shoulders isn’t difficult, but rather liberating for her.