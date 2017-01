Here’s the third song from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. Udi Udi Jaye is a Gujarati style number crooned by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi & Karsan Sagathia.

The song has been composed by the Ram Sampath. Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic chemistry is definitely to look forward to in this song video.

Check out the song here:

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film is slated to release on 25th January,2017.