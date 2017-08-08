Twist Kamariya From Bareilly Ki Barfi Is Out & Kriti Sanon Steals The Show

After Sweety’s drama get ready to twist your Kamariya with Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana in this new song from Bareilly Ki Barfi – Twist Kamariya. It’s all and all Kriti Sanon’s song where she lights up the atmosphere with her dance and smile.

Bollywood has too many songs that are revolved around low key wedding functions. Twist Kamariya will remind you of many of them, Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Baaja Baaraat is one of them. But what makes this song different is Kriti Sanon’s

But what makes this song different is Kriti Sanon’s hypnotizing dance moves. The song is sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Yasser Desai, Tanishk and Al Ta Mash. It is composed and written by the duo – Tanishk & Vayu. Donning shiny aviators and stripping her sweat-jacket over her Patiala suit, Bitty (Kriti Sanon) enters to nail the moves. Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana) too matches her moves to compliment her already charming presence.

Here’s the song for you!

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a story about three people’s complications and how love messes everything between them. This is a desi-drama which will ensure some hilarious moments having heart at the right place. This formula is winning for films off late, be it Tanu Weds Manu franchise, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Nil Battey Sannata and many more in the recent past. Keeping the budget under control, connecting with the audience, amassing good word of mouth and recovering a decent amount of profits. There is a drawback to this too, your content has to be strong to make this formula work.

Trending :

Starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who has given us an underrated gem in Nil Battey Sannata. The film is slated to release on August 18 this year. The film was earlier suppose to clash with Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar but now it will enjoy a solo release.

Did you like this song of the film? Let us know in the comment section below!