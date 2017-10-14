Tumhari Sulu Trailer: Is The Perfect Slice Of Life Comedy | Watch It Now!

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu is hitting headlines ever since its announcement. The film is a comic, slice-of-life film that also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, and RJ Malishka, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film. The actress will essay the role of a radio jockey named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu, in Tumhari Sulu.

Now, the makers have released the trailer and it’s amazing. The trailer shows that Sulu lands herself an unexpected job of a beautiful, fun and feisty RJ who anchors a late-night show, known for its voyeuristic quality and semi-adult shenanigans. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni who has a host TVCs for top brands to his credit, including IPL’s India-Pakistan Mauka Mauka spot, which became a runaway viral sensation.

Watch the trailer right here:

The movie has been in the news since the launch of it’s teaser and quirky posters. The movie is tagged with #MainKarSaktiHai which tends to be an inspirational slogan for Sulu’s character saying how she could do anything. Balan essays the role of a late night Radio jockey in Mumbai.

Trending :

Vidya Balan was last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan, which hit theatres on 14th April. Vidya played a brothel madam in the partition drama, which is the Hindi adaptation of Srijit’s award-winning Bengali movie Rajkahini. In Rajkahini, the role of Begum Jaan was played by Tollywood superstar Rituparna Sengupta. Srijit’s two leading ladies, Vidya and Rituparna have been showered with praises by critics as well as loved by the audience for their performance in the respective films. Tumhari Sulu is produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.

What do you think about the trailer? Let us know in the comment section below! Tumhari Sulu will hit the theaters on 17th November.