Tumhari Sulu Teaser! Vidya Balan Is Here To Rock Your World

After two vibrant posters and one motion poster, makers of Tumhari Sulu have released a new teaser of the film. As quirky as the poster the teaser seems promising too.

The movie is tagged with #MainKarSaktiHai which tends to be an inspirational slogan for Sulu’s character saying how she could do anything. Balan essays the role of a late night Radio jockey in Mumbai. The film stars actor Manav Kaul as Vidya Balan’s husband and actress Neha Dhupia as Vidya’s Boss. It is directed by noted ad-filmmaker Suresh Triveni.

Watch the teaser of the film here:

Vidya spoke to IANS before last week’s CBFC reshuffle in which Pahlaj Nihalani was sacked as chairperson, and writer-adman Prasoon Joshi replaced him.

Cinema-goers and even the film fraternity members are looking forward to get support from the censor body. Vidya is clear in her idea about what films should do.

“Films are a mirror to the society and are derived from the society. So, I think films have the power to influence and to touch people’s lives, to make you think, to make you feel and to change you. That is the power of cinema but the change has to come from society.

“So I believe that reality inspires films, and films could then further inspire reality,” said the actress, who endorses Nihar Naturals Shanti Amla hair oil, and is involved with many social initiatives.

Asked if she will ever do message-based films, Vidya said: “Not really. I think the intention of the film should be to tell a story as an actor… to live a certain character. If the message is organic to the story and if the film make you think about something, then it’s good, but I don’t think I am okay with doing a film in order to preach something or to effect change.

“That can be an unconsciously a by-product, but that can’t be the aim,” she said.