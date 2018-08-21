Tumbbad Teaser: Witness The Spine-Chilling Roller Coaster Ride By Sohum Shah!

After treating the audience with spooky posters in four different languages, the makers of Tumbbad have finally unveiled the teaser in three different languages.

The teaser of Tumbbad is an interesting mixture of mythology and horror leaving everyone with a spine-chilling experience.



Giving glimpses of fantasy, action, frights, and scares, Aanand L Rai’s Tumbbad is a thrilling rollercoaster ride that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind.

Aanand L Rai took to twitter sharing the teaser captioning, “तुम्बाड के लिए आप तैयार हों या नहीं! तुम्बाड आपके लिए तैयार है …”.

The concluding line of the teaser which says, ‘डरा नहीं रहा हूँ, तुम्बाड के लिए तैयार कर रहा हूँ’ have intrigued the masses to witness the film on the big screen.

Touted to be a visually stunning film, Tumbbad has been receiving accolades even before the release of the film.

The much ambitious project has been a six long year roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and a Little Town Films production in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad is set to release on 12th October 2018.