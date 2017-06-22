After the first two episodes of T-series Mixtape, the digital music show aired their third episode featuring singer Tulsi Kumar along with singer Armaan Malik who took the music to higher notes with their infectious voices. Tulsi Kumar crooned to one of her most renowned chartbuster track ‘Tum Jo Aaye‘ from ‘Once upon a time in Mumbaai‘ & ‘Tose Naina‘ from ‘Mickey Virus‘ accompanied by singer Armaan Malik. Certainly, lending their melodious voice to these songs had us fall in love all over again.

Carrying on her legacy, singer Tulsi Kumar who created an envelope of soulful sounds with her mellifluous voice has been conquering hearts all across the globe. They together created an ambiance with an impressive mix of Tabla and Ravan Hathan which you would love to dive in with your soul.

Tulsi Kumar’s song ‘Tum Jo Aaye’ is a beautiful and soulful rendition of the original song which was sung by her itself. The new composition retains the magic of the original and is that track which one can listen to on loop for a long time. The talented duo has reprised these popular compositions with Abhijit Vaghani infusing a modern musical touch to the song keeping the soul of the original alive.

Trending :

Sharing her excitement, Tulsi Kumar says, “When I heard the concept of T-Series ‘Mixtape’, I was really looking forward to this as I love listening to mashups. I’m really happy to be a part of these soulful mashup series where I have got an opportunity to recreate and be a part of one of the biggest songs of my career – ‘Tum Jo Aaye’ along with the soulful ‘Tose Naina’. It was a pleasure being a part of T-series ‘Mixtape’. I’m sure all music lovers will enjoy this soulful musical ride.”