The first song from Tubelight, titled The Radio Song was released yesterday at a launch event in Dubai where Salman Khan was present along with director Kabir Khan. The actor, who has been shooting his next film, Tiger Zinda Hai in Dubai, made sure to be present at the song launch, after missing the teaser launch that took place in Mumbai.

The foot-tapping and catchy song gives us a retro look and nostalgic feel, while Salman Khan showcases his innocence look. The peppy track has been crooned by Kamaal Khan and Amit Mishra, while the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Radio song is composed by Pritam and choreographed by Remo

Radio song is composed by Pritam and choreographed by Remo D’souza. Enjoy the song here:

Salman launched this song amidst a lot of fanfare in Dubai and spoke about some surprising things. Take a look at the pictures here:

At the event, Salman opened up about something he rarely addresses, his facial disorder. He said, “No matter how much pain you are going through, it made me realise that you can’t put any subtitles — your ligament is torn, you have the flu or that your knee is hurting — in any of your scenes.”

The last time he spoke about suffering from trigeminal neuralgia. in 2011. He had said, “There is a flex and hoarseness in my voice, it’s not because I am drunk … I don’t drink during Ramadan … it’s because of this ailment. I’m doing fine. It’s just that now, I had no choice but to pay attention to my health.”

It seemed quite surprising why Salman felt the need to talk about it at the launch event.

Apart from Salman’s revelation about his disorder, director Kabir Khan ably commented on having differences with Salman. “We had lots of issues on Ek Tha Tiger and we used to debate and discuss as we come from different sensibilities. I sometimes go too real and Salman pulls me towards mainstream. Sometimes I try and insert more logic into the scenes,” he said.

Well, say whatever, the duo surely know how to make blockbusters and the next one, Tubelight is all set to hit the theaters on 23rd June.