The makers of Tubelight have released a new making of video with a title, ‘Bhai Ka Bhai’. The video gives us a glimpse of Salman Khan-Sohail Khan’s off-screen bonding as real brothers too.

“There was no better choice than Sohail for this film because he is my brother. We understand each other. If there was an emotional scene, it was natural for us to display emotions. We were very comfortable doing comic scenes,” Salman said.

Sohail revealed that Salman had approached him for this role, “Salman Bhai mentioned Tubelight to me. They wanted someone who didn’t probably play the character of his brother but probably felt the character. He is my younger brother in the film but he is also someone who adores his elder brother and protects him for certain reasons. There is no inhibition, no awkwardness between us. He doesn’t need to say anything, I can understand things from his body language,” the actor added.

Watch the video here:

Director Kabir Khan said, “You know the moment you see them on screen, you don’t have to spend time in establishing a sibling bonding. You know, one shot and the audience is already believing that these two are brothers. They are very close to each other. I would explain the context of the scene to them and the way they will act is very natural. Their body language around each other is very easy. When you see Salman and Sohail together, you feel that they love each other. Once you will see the film, you will get to know how good they look together.”

The film is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It also stars Chinese star, Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam.

Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid.