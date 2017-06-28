The 1st track titled Radio Song from the historical war drama Tubelight featuring Salman Khan in the central character has now got an Arabic version featuring Douzi.

The foot-tapping and catchy song give us a retro look and nostalgic feel, while Salman Khan showcases his innocent look.

The Hindi version has been crooned by Kamaal Khan and Amit Mishra, while the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Radio song is composed by Pritam and choreographed by Remo D’Souza.

Watch the foot-tapping Arabic version right here:

The Radio song has been shot with over 1000 dancers. The track which is a celebratory song in the film had been shot on a very large scale. It has the touch of the 60’s and required a huge crowd to be dancing on it. Kabir had organized for 200 dancers and about 800 juniors to be part of the song along with Salman Khan.

Director Kabir Khan added on, “RADIO as a song has all that it takes to be loved by everyone. Visually it is so appealing, Salman looks fabulous and the happy vibe brings a smile to your face.”

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is making the debut as the female lead in this film. The supporting cast also includes Mohammed Zeeshan who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and late veteran actor, Om Puri.

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jabra song from Fan had 6 versions which were Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali And Bhojpuri. The Hindi language Jabra Fan song is sung by Nakash Aziz with the catchy lyrics penned by Varun Grover and composed by Vishal-Shekhar.