Tubelight’s First Song Teaser | Salman Khan Has A Question For You!

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tubelight is currently the second most talked about film after Baahubali 2. It is this film that is expected to make big bucks at the box office, after the recent stunner, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

While the teaser of Kabir Khan’s much-awaited film was received extremely well, now here’s an update on the first song of the film.

Last night, Salman posted a special video featuring him, where he asks his fans to guess the name of Tubelight‘s first song. The song is set to get launched in Dubai on May 16th. Currently, Salman is busy shooting for his next film, Tiger Zinda Hai in UAE and hence the song launch will not take place in India.

Take a look at the song teaser here:

The film also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and late veteran actor Om Puri in lead roles.

This is the third time Salman and Kabir are working together, after their historic success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger.

Tubelight is slated to release on 23rd June 2017.