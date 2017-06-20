The makers of Tubelight have released the 3rd dialogue promo of the film. The 30-second-long clip shows Salman Khan aka Laxman Singh Bisht who blindly believes in his self and feels that he can move a mountain with his belief. Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub is also seen in the promo.

Khan at the end of the promo ends up moving the mountain which is actually too hilarious to watch. The promo also features late Om Puri with his husky voice.

Check out the dialogue promo here:

Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, dwells on the 1962 border conflict between India and China. Salman features in the movie with brother Sohail. The film, releasing this Friday, also features a song by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. However, buzz is that the film won’t release in Pakistan.

According to sources in Pakistan, the distributor for the film is still to be finalised.

“Until yesterday, the distributor in our territory had not been finalised. We already have two major Pakistani films, as well as ‘Pirates of Caribbean…’, ‘Transformers’ and ‘Mummy’ announced.

“There are limited screens and most of them committed for Eid programming. It’s totally untrue that ‘Tubelight’ is banned in Pakistan. In fact, it remains a much awaited film,” Satish Anand, a key distributor of Indian films in Pakistan, told IANS over social media.

The two local movies scheduled for an Eid release in Pakistan are “Yalgaar” and “Shor Sharaba”.

Amar Butala, Chief Operating Officer, Salman Khan Films, and co-producer of “Tubelight”, said in a statement: “Salman has a huge following in Pakistan, which has only grown with the positive messaging on ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

“We hope to release ‘Tubelight’ in Pakistan as well, and our efforts continue in that direction, but we respect the law of the land and judiciary if they decide otherwise.”