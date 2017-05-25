Salman Khan has made his fans wait for too long for the trailer of his much-anticipated film Tubelight and now finally the trailer is out! And, critics and his fans can’t stop praising the actor for his choice of role in this one. The trailer is as emotional as its teaser. Salman’s innocence will really melt your heart!

Tubelight trailer depicts the small town of Jagatpura and the heart-warming bond of brotherhood between Bharat (Sohail Khan) and Laxman (Salman Khan). The scene where they run down a hill in shorts, is iconic and reminiscent of the real-life bond we have seen with Salman and Sohail. Salman Khan looks absolutely adorable in his knitted sweater as he runs about with a pair of shoes wrapped around his neck. The conviction with which he says “Mujhe Yakeen Hai” left everyone very emotional. One also catches a glimpse of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu, leaving us wondering about their characters in the film. The 60s is authentically recreated along with Indo-China conflict in the backdrop – the scale leaving you awestruck. With all these factors and more, the trailer definitely keeps you on tenterhooks!

Watch the trailer here:

Sharing his experience of working with his brother Sohail Khan, who is essaying the role of his character’s brother in “Tubelight”, Salman told media at the trailer launch today: “The film was an emotional journey and I felt emotionally drained after shooting some of the scenes that narrate that my brother is no more.”

“I am a limited performer and everybody knows that, but because Sohail was playing my brother, maybe that’s why I was feeling very emotional.”

“In fact, during the dubbing of the film also, being a grown up man, my tears were coming up… it was really bad! And coming from us (Pathans) is really bad,” he said, sharing an earlier story.

“When I was in jail, one day my mother, father and one of my uncles came to see me there, and seeing my condition, my uncle started crying. So my father told him, ‘kaise Pathan ho yaar tum, roh rahe ho'(what kind of a Pathan are you? You are crying!),” said Salman.

The film is produced by Salman Khan and Amar Butala. It is directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Bhai’s brother Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu in lead roles. “Tubelight” is slated to release on June 23.

Salman Khan is juggling between the promotions of Tubelight and shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film “Tiger Zinda Hai“. The film features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. It is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 film “Ek Tha Tiger“.