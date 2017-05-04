Tubelight Teaser

After releasing the interesting teaser posters, the makers of Tubelight have released the official teaser of the Salman Khan starrer film.

The teaser revolves around the life and journey of Salman Khan aka Tubelight, who is shown to have a certain effect on his surroundings. He reminds us of X-Men’s Magneto in one of the scenes. The cinematography looks breathtaking and the historic connection to the plot looks strong enough.

Watch the teaser right here:

Apparently, Salman Khan is shown on a journey to find his brother portrayed by his real-life sibling Sohail Khan, who is an Indian Soldier.

The Kabir Khan film is expected to be a war drama with a romantic twist. It is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war.

Tubelight also stars Matin Rey Tangu, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, late actor Om Puri and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. The film also has a special of cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. It is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The film will be hitting the theaters on 23rd June 2017.

The latest buzz is that the film will have a massive release in China too. We have previously seen films like Dhoom 3 and PK performing extremely well at the Chinese box office. In fact, Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan too had enjoyed a good response in China. This time, Tubelight has a bigger reason to concentrate on China, as the lead actress is a popular star from there.

Previously, Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage debut too performed excellently in China. The country is now becoming a huge market for Bollywood films.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman, the film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Austria. The film will feature Salman reprising his role of an RAW agent named Tiger.