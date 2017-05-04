After releasing the interesting teaser posters, the makers of Tubelight have released the ‘teaser ka teaser’of the Salman Khan starrer film.

This teaser ka teaser shows us director Kabir Khan, who after receiving the first ciopy of Tubelight teaser, visits Salman Khan at his residence to show it to him. It also shows how the film is carrying so much buzz that on his way, several people ask Kabir that they want to watch it too!

Watch the teaser ka teaser right here:

We will still have to wait a little for the final teaser to come!

The Kabir Khan film is expected to be a war drama with a romantic twist. It is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war.

Tubelight also stars Matin Rey Tangu, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, late actor Om Puri and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. The film also has a special of cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. It is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The film will be hitting the theaters on 23rd June 2017.

The latest buzz is that the film will have a massive release in China too. We have previously seen films like Dhoom 3 and PK performing extremely well at the Chinese box office. In fact, Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan too had enjoyed a good response in China. This time, Tubelight has a bigger reason to concentrate on China, as the lead actress is a popular star from there.

Previously, Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage debut too performed excellently in China. The country is now becoming a huge market for Bollywood films.

Other than Tubelight, Salman also has another release in December which is Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. The film stars Katrina Kaif along with Salman, the film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Austria. The film will feature Salman reprising his role of an RAW agent named Tiger.