Salman Khan may be the lead actor of Tubelight but there’s somebody else who is also hogging the limelight. It is none other than the adorable child actor Matin Rey Tangu. After his latest press conference went viral thanks to his fun comebacks for media questions, here’s a new making video featuring him.

It is not easy to work with child actors and especially if they are as smart as Matin. In this new making video, we see director Kabir Khan being asked some honest questions by Matin, who is tired of shooting in the sun wearing a sweater. Also, Salman Khan opens up about working with this little one.

Take a look at the making video here:

Matin is full of energy and in this making video, we see him shooting for some interesting scenes. Also, how amazing his camaraderie with Salman is.

Salman is known to be extremely comfortable with kids. Even in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, we saw him bonding with Harshali Malhotra really well. In Tubelight too, Matin and he are shown to have a close bond and we can see that off-screen too.

Also, check out Matin’s audition video, which too, is super cute!

Tubelight is all set to release tomorrow and is expected to strike gold at the box office. The film also stars Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in key roles. Set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war, the film is an emotional tale of brotherhood and self-discovery.

Tubelight has been majorly shot in Ladakh and Manali and is the third collaboration between Salman and Kabir. The film will be having a wide release across India as well as US. Also, a massive release in China is expected.