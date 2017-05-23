Tubelight Ki Making Ka Teaser: Check Out The Camaraderie Between Salman & His Little Co-Star Matin Rey Tangu

The much-awaited film of Salman Khan, Tubelight is a month away which makes Bhai fans dishearten, but don’t worry we have a reason for Bhai fans to rejoice as the trailer of the film comes out on 25th May 2017.

The makers of the film thought to announce the release date of the trailer in a quirky style. They released a “making ka teaser” for the teaser which released last month and by the video we can assume that the cast and the crew had a blast while shooting for this film.

The making ka teaser video has some of the most interesting hashtag like #TubelightKaDirector, #TubelightkaBhai etc. The teaser has a fast number in its background which gives us all James Bond vibes. The teaser had left everyone confused about the plot of the film but it seemed the audience took its own time to become clear about Kabir Khan’s movie plot with this we assume that the director thought that Bhai fans are Tubelight.

Watch the video here:

After the release of the teaser, the makers opted for a different marketing strategy and released the first song of the film titled “Radio Song”. Salman Khan had launched the song with his Dubai fans in their city.

Trending :

The film is produced by Salman Khan and Amar Butala. It is directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Bhai’s brother Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu in lead roles. The flick will hit theatres on Eid.

The cont down for the trailer begins now 1 day to go……..

Salman Khan is juggling between the promotions of Tubelight and shooting of Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film “Tiger Zinda Hai“. The film features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. It is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 film “Ek Tha Tiger“.